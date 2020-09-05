UP B.Ed JEE Results 2020 to be declared today at 5 pm, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 14:03 IST

Uttar Pradesh B Ed joint entrance exam result 2020 will be declared today, September 5 at 5 pm. Candidates who have taken the UP B.Ed JEE 2020 will be able to check their scores online at the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in.

This year, the examination was conducted by Lucknow University on August 9. A total of 3,57,696 candidates had taken the B Ed joint entrance exam at 1,089 examination centres in 73 districts of UP. A total of 4,31,904 candidates were registered for the exam.

Monika S Garg, additional chief secretary, higher education department, UP government said in a press statement that new session is likely to commence in October-November 2020, said.

How to check UP B.Ed JEE Results 2020:

Visit the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in

Click on the UP B.Ed JEE Result Link

A login page will open

Key in your user ID and Password

Your UP B.Ed JEE Results will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out