UP Board 10th, 12th admit card for compartment exam 2020 released at upmsp.edu.in, here’s how to download

education Updated: Sep 26, 2020 12:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UP Board 10th, 12th admit card for compartment exam 2020.
UP Board 10th, 12th admit card for compartment exam 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the admit card for UP board for Class 10 and 12 for improvement and compartment exam on its official website.

Students who have registered for the compartment/improvement exams can download their admit card online at upmsp.edu.in.

Direct link to download UP board Class 10 and 12 admit card for improvement and compartment exam.

How to download UP board Class 10 and 12 admit card for improvement and compartment exam:

Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link for to download UP board Class 10 and 12 admit card for improvement and compartment exam

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

