UP Board 10th, 12th compartment exams 2020 to be held on October 3

education

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 17:20 IST

The UP Board’s High School and Intermediate Improvement/Compartment Examinations will be held on October 3. According to the schedule released by the Board, the exams will be held in two shifts: 8am to 11.15am and 2pm to 5.15pm.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said that 33,344 candidates including 15,839 High school and 17,505 Intermediate students will appear in these exams across the state. The board had accepted online applications for these exams between August 5 and August 20, he added.

The exams are scheduled to be held at around 163 centres spread across the state including 82 centres for high school students, 81 centres for intermediate students, board officials explained.

In view of the increasing cases of Coronavirus, extra care will be taken at all examination centres. There will be a distance of at least six feet between two examinees. Examinees exhibiting symptoms of fever, dry cough, etc, will be made to sit in separate rooms. The guidelines issued by the central and state government will be enforced by the district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) at all centres. Proper sanitisation will be carried out at each centre a day before the exam. It will be mandatory for every examinee to also wear a mask, officials clarified.

DIOSs will arrange for facemasks for those students who arrive at a centre without facemasks. Thermal scanning of candidates and staff will also be compulsorily carried out at the entrance, they added.

It will be compulsory for centre managers, teachers, non-teaching staff to also wear masks at the time of the examination.

This is the first time that students of Intermediate have been provided the option to appear in compartment exams by the UP Board.

The Board had announced its High School and Intermediate exam-2020 results on June 27. Around 35,017 Intermediate students had done badly in one subject across the state and were eligible to appear in the maiden Class 12 compartment exams of the board. In High School, 3,27,663 had done badly in one subject. But they were issued pass certificates as per the norm. However, they were eligible to appear in an improvement exam and pass the exam for the subject they had failed. Around 771 High School students had failed in two subjects this time and were eligible to appear in compartment exam in any one of the two subjects that they had failed and consequently get a pass certificate.