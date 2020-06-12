UP Board using a virtual way to complete results on time

education

Updated: Jun 12, 2020

The UP Board, which has been asked to declare the intermediate and high school results by June 27, is taking the help of technological innovation to make up for the loss of physical sharing of information in these times of Covid-19 pandemic.

It has launched a limited access portal to work as a bridge between officials working at headquarters and those at the firm finalising the Board exam results. To maintain confidentiality, this firm is based out of Uttar Pradesh.

The usual practice has been to send a team of 8 to 10 experienced staff members from each of five regional offices of UP Board located in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Bareilly to the state where the results are being finalised to maintain confidentiality, said officials.

Post evaluation, results are finalised out of state for better secrecy. The team numbering around 40 to 50 helps the firm that finalises the result out of UP to negate chances of foul play and leak, they added.

With social distancing becoming a norm, this year, the portal is being used for receiving queries from the firm representatives and sending required information regarding missing details on case by case basis like missing practical or written exam marks of some students etc.

This is being done by getting the doubt sorted with the help of UP Board’s regional offices by HQ.

“Everything is being done online without anyone physically needing to travel out of state,” said officials.

After thorough testing, the portal has been made operational just three days back, they added.

Though owing to the confidential nature of the work, no board official is ready to comment on record, UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava said the evaluation work was now over and results were being finalized.

“We will declare the result at 12.30pm on June 27 as declared by the state government,” she said.

This time the board had to get all its 3.10 crore answer-sheets evaluated at the 281 evaluation centres by around 1.46 lakh teachers across 75 districts during the pandemic when different districts were facing diverse restrictions.

Another official of the board, aware of the procedure, shared that only designated few individuals have been granted access to interact through portal on both sides. “No one from UP Board’s regional offices has been granted access to portal for this task for better overall confidentiality,” he said.