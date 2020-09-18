e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UP CM directs officials to identify vacancies in all departments and start recruitment in 3 months

UP CM directs officials to identify vacancies in all departments and start recruitment in 3 months

According to the UP CMO, till now 1,37,000 posts have been filled in the police department and 50,000 posts are filled for teachers. In other departments, more than one lakh posts have been filled. During the period of COVID-19, 1.25 crore people have been given employment, the CMO informed.

education Updated: Sep 18, 2020 13:23 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked the officials to immediately apprise him about the vacant posts in all departments and directed them to start the recruitment process in the next three months, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The UP chief minister gave these directions to the officials in a meeting on Friday.

According to the UP CMO, till now 1,37,000 posts have been filled in the police department and 50,000 posts are filled for teachers. In other departments, more than one lakh posts have been filled.

During the period of COVID-19, 1.25 crore people have been given employment, the CMO informed.

On Thursday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said the demand of the youth includes an increase in jobs and abolishing of contract law.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi had said, “Demands of youth are exams on time, results on time, joining without going to a court, increase in jobs, contract law to be abolished.”

“Youth has risen and if the government does not change its way and attitude then the youths will remove the government,” she said in the tweet.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke to the candidates for the recruitment of 12,460 teachers in 2016 in Uttar Pradesh via video conference on Thursday.

tags
top news
India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
PM dedicates Kosi rail mega bridge to nation, inaugurates several rail projects in Bihar
PM dedicates Kosi rail mega bridge to nation, inaugurates several rail projects in Bihar
Covid-19: 18 Indian states report rise in active cases in the last 24 hours
Covid-19: 18 Indian states report rise in active cases in the last 24 hours
LIVE: Rajya Sabha passes Salaries, Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill
LIVE: Rajya Sabha passes Salaries, Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill
China’s Sinovac to test Covid-19 vaccine candidate in kids, teens. Know more
China’s Sinovac to test Covid-19 vaccine candidate in kids, teens. Know more
Agriculture bills passed in Lok Sabha, farmers protest: All you need to know
Agriculture bills passed in Lok Sabha, farmers protest: All you need to know
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bombay HC to hear bail pleas of 3 accused in drugs case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bombay HC to hear bail pleas of 3 accused in drugs case
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In