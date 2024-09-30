UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Where, how to check UPPRPB results when announced

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The result will be announced on uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The result of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment examination is awaited. Once announced, candidates can check it on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), uppbpb.gov.in. The final answer key of the recruitment test is also awaited. It will be announced before or along with the results. ...Read More

The recruitment examination for over 48 lakh students was conducted in two phases. The first phase was held on August 23, 24 and 25. Around 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the examination during the first phase. The second phase was held on August 30 and 31 for around 19.26 lakh candidates.

The test was held in two shifts – from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm – on all exam days.

Answer keys for all exam days and shifts were released in phases. The window to raise objections to the answer key of the last exam date closed on September 19.

The UPPRPB will review the feedback shared by candidates, and if it is found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

Check this live blog for the latest updates on UP Police Constable recruitment exam results.