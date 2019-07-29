UP village boy who attended government school gets into IIT-BHU

education

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:37 IST

Government primary schools of the state are often in the news for lack of amenities and poor quality of education, but a student of a government primary school has brought laurels to his alma mater by clearing the prestigious IIT entrance exam.

Akash Kumar Verma, 18, a native of Roopnagar village of Madhopur tehsil in Lucknow was selected for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology, Banras Hindu University (IIT-BHU).

After completing his admission process at IIT-BHU, Akash returned to his village on Saturday and went straight to his alma mater on foot. “I have studied in the primary school Madhopur till class 5 and the lessons in honesty and hard work that I learnt here helped me to crack the IIT entrance exam,” said Akash.

The first born of Anil Kumar, a peon in a government office and Anita Devi, a house wife, Akash moved to a private Hindi medium school after the completing his education at the primary school. Two years later he joined another school and gave his high school exam. Akash scored 80% and for the first time his father realised that his son had potential for bigger things. “He was not very excited about his marks but I motivated him and told him that he could do much better in future,” said Anil Kumar.

This support from the father had an impact on Akash and he decided to dedicate the next few years to studies. “I made maths, physics and chemistry my favourite subjects and decided to put in efforts to learn as much as I could,” Akash said.

The hard work paid off and Akash scored 83% in class 12, but he didn’t stop there. “I had decided to try for IIT and joined a coaching class in Lucknow for a year. I prepared for the exam and secured 2702 rank that got me a spot in IIT BHU,” he said.

“I have opted for chemical engineering and would like to pursue PhD and eventually enter research. I wish to make some novel drug in future,” Akash said.

His success is huge for people in Roopnagar who have never seen someone so close to them do so well. Akash’s success is also a ray of hope to all those students who can only afford to study in a government school. “To students of government schools I just want to say that they must try to make the best of the opportunity that they have. If you work hard, no one can mar your fate, no matter where you come from,” he said.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 12:37 IST