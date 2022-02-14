Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / UPJEE 2022 application process begins on February 15, here’s how to apply
education

UPJEE 2022 application process begins on February 15, here’s how to apply

UPJEE 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), will begin the application process to register for UPJEE 2022 entrance examination in polytechnic courses from Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
UPJEE 2022; (Praful Gangurde/HT file)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 08:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

UPJEE 2022:The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), will begin the application process to register for UPJEE 2022 entrance examination in polytechnic courses from Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Interested candidates can visit the JEECUP (polytechnic) website at www.jeecup.admissions.nic.in from Tuesday onwards and apply. The last date to submit applications is April 17, 2022.

How to apply for UPJEE Polytechnic 2022

• Visit the official website - www.jeecup.admissions.nic.in

• Click on ‘Registration’

• Login using Registration credentials

• Fill the details and Submit

Candidates are advised to download the application form and take a print out for future need. Candidates can make corrections in the submitted application forms between April 18 and April 22, 2022. The Council will issue admit cards to candidates from May 29, 2022 onwards.

The Council is expected to organise the online exam in three sessions. The examination for Group A and E1, E2 will be conducted from June 06 to June 09, 2022. Candidates belonging to Group B, C, D, F, G, H, I, and K will appear for the examination on June 10, 2022. Group L candidates will appear for the examination on the reserved dates of June 11 and June 12, 2022.

RELATED STORIES

The Council will intimate the interview dates to candidates on June 11 and June 12, 2022. The entrance exam 2022 results will be declared on June 17, 2022.

Interested candidates are requested to keep checking the Council website at www.jeecup.admissions.nic.in for more exam-related information.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joint entrance examination application process
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP