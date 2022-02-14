UPJEE 2022 application process begins on February 15, here’s how to apply

UPJEE 2022:The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), will begin the application process to register for UPJEE 2022 entrance examination in polytechnic courses from Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Interested candidates can visit the JEECUP (polytechnic) website at www.jeecup.admissions.nic.in from Tuesday onwards and apply. The last date to submit applications is April 17, 2022.

How to apply for UPJEE Polytechnic 2022

• Visit the official website - www.jeecup.admissions.nic.in

• Click on ‘Registration’

• Login using Registration credentials

• Fill the details and Submit

Candidates are advised to download the application form and take a print out for future need. Candidates can make corrections in the submitted application forms between April 18 and April 22, 2022. The Council will issue admit cards to candidates from May 29, 2022 onwards.

The Council is expected to organise the online exam in three sessions. The examination for Group A and E1, E2 will be conducted from June 06 to June 09, 2022. Candidates belonging to Group B, C, D, F, G, H, I, and K will appear for the examination on June 10, 2022. Group L candidates will appear for the examination on the reserved dates of June 11 and June 12, 2022.

The Council will intimate the interview dates to candidates on June 11 and June 12, 2022. The entrance exam 2022 results will be declared on June 17, 2022.

Interested candidates are requested to keep checking the Council website at www.jeecup.admissions.nic.in for more exam-related information.