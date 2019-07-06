uppbpb.gov.in: UP Police admit card released for clerk and computer operator exams, here’s direct link to download

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit cards for typing exam to recruit Computer Operators (backlog vacancy) and exam to recruit clerks.

Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards from the official site of UPPRPB at upprpb.gov.in.

The candidates who have applied for the computer operator posts will have to appear in the computer typing examination on July 11, while candidates who have applied for the clerk posts will have to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to be conducted in Lucknow Janpad from July 11.

Here is the direct link to download admit card for the clerk exam

Here is the direct link to download admit card for the computer operator exam

UP Police Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

1) Visit the official site of UPPRPB at upprpb.gov.in

2) Click on the link for admit card on the home page

3) Key in the required details on the login page that opens

4) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

5) Download the admit card and take a printout of the same

Candidates must read the details provided on the admit card carefully. They must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

