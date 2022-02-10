UPPCL admit cards assistant accountant out, here’s how to download hall tickets

UPPCL assistant accountant admit cards: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Account examination on their website. Candidates can visit the UPPCL website at www.upenergy.in and download admit cards.

How to download Assistant Accountant admit card

• Visit the official website - www.upenergy.in

• Click on ‘Vacancy/Results’ on the homepage

• Click on ‘View/download’ link besides ‘<strong>Download admit card</strong> for online exam for the post of Assistant Accountant’

• A new page will open

• Read all instructions carefully

• Select ‘Click here to download admit card’ tab on the bottom of the page

• Candidate login portal will open

• Login using User ID and Password

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and take a print out.

UPPCL will conduct the examination for the post of Assistant Accountant in online computer-based test (CBT) mode on February 22, February 24, and February 25, 2022.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the UPPCL website for exam-related updates.