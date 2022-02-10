Home / Education / UPPCL admit cards assistant accountant out, here’s how to download hall tickets
UPPCL admit cards assistant accountant out, here’s how to download hall tickets

  • UPPCL assistant accountant admit cards: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Account examination on their website.
UPPCL assistant accountant admit cards:: Candidates can visit the UPPCL website at www.upenergy.in and download admit cards.(upenergy.in)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 08:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

How to download Assistant Accountant admit card

• Visit the official website - www.upenergy.in

• Click on ‘Vacancy/Results’ on the homepage

• Click on ‘View/download’ link besides ‘&lt;strong&gt;Download admit card&lt;/strong&gt; for online exam for the post of Assistant Accountant’

• A new page will open

• Read all instructions carefully

• Select ‘Click here to download admit card’ tab on the bottom of the page

• Candidate login portal will open

• Login using User ID and Password

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and take a print out.

UPPCL will conduct the examination for the post of Assistant Accountant in online computer-based test (CBT) mode on February 22, February 24, and February 25, 2022.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the UPPCL website for exam-related updates.

uppcl admit card.
