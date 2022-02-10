UPPCL ARO admit cards 2022 released, here’s how to download hall tickets

UPPCL ARO admit cards 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Review Officer (ARO) examination on their website. Candidates can visit the UPPCL website at www.upenergy.in and download admit cards.

UPPCL will conduct the examination for the post of Assistant Review Officer (ARO) in online computer-based test (CBT) mode on February 25, 2022.

<strong>Direct link for UPPCL ARO admit cards</strong>

How to download Assistant Accountant admit card

• Visit the official website - www.upenergy.in

• Click on ‘Vacancy/Results’ on the homepage

• Click on ‘View/download’ link besides ‘Download admit card for online exam for the post of Assistant Review Officer’

• A new page will open

• Read all instructions carefully

• Select ‘Click here to download admit card’

• Candidate login portal will open

• Login using User ID and Password

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and take a print out. Candidates are requested to read the detailed notification and keep checking the UPPCL website at www.upenergy.in for exam-related updates.