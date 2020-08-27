e-paper
UPPCL Recruitment 2020: 33 vacancies of Assistant Accountant notified

UPPCL Recruitment 2020: 33 vacancies of Assistant Accountant notified

UPPCL Recruitment 2020: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at uppcl.org on or before 29 September 2020.

education Updated: Aug 27, 2020 12:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPCL Recruitment 2020.
UPPCL Recruitment 2020.(HT file )
         

UPPCL Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) has released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Accountant on its official website. The online registration process will begin on September 9, 2020.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at uppcl.org on or before 29 September 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 33 vacancies of Assistant Accountants. A candidate should be between 21 to 40 years old.

A candidate should have a graduate degree in seniority from a recognized University/Deemed University centre or established by Act of State Government.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

