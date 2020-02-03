e-paper
UPPSC APO Prelims Admit Card released at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link to download

UPPSC APO Prelims Admit Card released at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link to download

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Monday released the UPPSC APO Prelims Admit Card (Adv No. A5/ E1/2018).

education Updated: Feb 03, 2020 18:59 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Monday released the UPPSC APO Prelims Admit Card (Adv No. A5/ E1/2018).
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Monday released the UPPSC APO Prelims Admit Card (Adv No. A5/ E1/2018). (uppsc.up.nic.in)
         

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Monday released the UPPSC APO Prelims Admit Card (Adv No. A5/ E1/2018). Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Prosecution Officer exam can download their admit card from the official website of UPPSC at http://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

UPPSC APO Prelims Exam will be held on February 16 from 9.30am to 11.30 am at different exam centres in Lucknow and Prayagraj.

Here is the direct link to download UPPSC APO Prelims Admit Card

Steps to download UPPSC APO Prelims Admit Card:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at http://uppsc.up.nic.in/

Click on the link for Assistant Prosecution Officer admit card

Fill your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification code

Click on download Admit Card

Take Print Out of your admit card and save a copy of it.

