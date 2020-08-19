e-paper
UPPSC Block Education Officer exam answer key released, submit objections by August 25

UPPSC Block Education Officer exam answer key released, submit objections by August 25

UPPSC BEO answer key 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key of Block Education Officer (BEO) recruitment exam on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

education Updated: Aug 19, 2020 10:01 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPSC BEO answer key out
UPPSC BEO answer key out
         

UPPSC BEO answer key 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key of Block Education Officer (BEO) recruitment exam on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC BEO preliminary exam 2020 was conducted August 16. The exam was originally scheduled for March 22 which was postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Candidates can download the answer key from the official website and submit their objections, if any, by post. They can download the format from the website and send their objections along with proof to the commission’s office addressing the exam controller. The last date to submit the objections is August 25, 5pm.

According to original schedule, UPPSC BEO main exam will be conducted on September 13. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 309 vacancies.

Check official notice here

Direct link to check UPPSC answer key

How to download UPPSC BEO answer key:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the left panel of the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Click here to view Answer Key’

A new page will open

Click on the BEO answer key link.

Download the PDF on your computer.

