UPPSC combined junior engineer result declared, 3710 candidates shortlisted for interview

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of combined junior engineer exam 01/2013. The UPPSC combined junior engineer exam was conducted on May 22 and 23, 2016.

education Updated: Oct 17, 2019 10:00 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of combined junior engineer exam 01/2013. The UPPSC combined junior engineer exam was conducted on May 22 and 23, 2016.

A total of 13, 745 candidates had taken the exam out of whom 3710 candidates are shortlisted for the interview round. The recruitment will be done for 2674 vacancies.

Candidates can check their results online at uppsc.up.nic.in

Here’s the direct link to check merit list

How to download UPPSC junior engineer exam result:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the right corner under ‘Information Bulletin’ space click on the link that reads - LIST OF CANDIDATES SELECTED IN COMBINED JUNIOR ENGINEER EXAMINATION- 2013

A PDF file will open carrying the list of qualified candidates

Check your roll number by pressing Ctrl+F and enter your roll number

If your roll number is in the merit list, it will be highlighted.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 10:00 IST

