UPPSC PCS 2022: Notification out, application process begins at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has kick-started the online application process for Combined State Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS-2022, from Wednesday, March 16.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the commission said that applications will be accepted till April 16 for PCS 2022 to fill up 250 vacancies, including that of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Assistant Commissioner (commercial tax) and District Commandant (Homeguards), among others.

Candidates will be able to deposit the fees online till April 12, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish. He further said that the number of vacancies on offer may increase or decrease.

It is worth mentioning that PCS (Preliminary) Examination-2022 is proposed to be held on June 12 while the PCS (Main) Examination-2022 is set to be held on September 27, 2022.

UPPSC secretary also said that if at any stage any desired and necessary information is suppressed or misrepresented by the candidate, then his/her candidature can be cancelled by the commission and other appropriate action can also be initiated against him, he added.

He further said that during the scrutiny of online applications of PCS 2022, if the commission finds that the candidate has submitted more than one application form, then in such case only the last application form submitted by the candidate will be accepted and the remaining application form/s will be automatically cancelled. No claim of the candidate will be accepted in this regard, he added.

Married male candidates who have more than one wife living and female candidates who have married a person who already has a wife will not be eligible for the exam unless the Governor exempts the said condition.

Candidates must hold graduation degree of a recognised university by the last date of submitting the application. Candidates also need to mention this in the prescribed column of their online application. But there are also specific qualifications for certain posts.

It is worth mentioning that PCS-2021 had attracted applications from 6,91,173 candidates, whereas 5,95,696 candidates had filled the form for PCS-2020. There were 5,44,664 applicants for PCS 2019.

