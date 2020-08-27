e-paper
UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam schedule released at uppsc.up.nic.in, check dates here

Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC State/Upper Subordinate Services mains examination 2020 can check the schedule online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

education Updated: Aug 27, 2020 09:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPSC PCS Mains 2020.
UPPSC PCS Mains 2020. (Shutterstock)
         

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday released the schedule for UPPSC State/Upper Subordinate Services mains examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC State/Upper Subordinate Services mains examination 2020 can check the schedule online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the commission will conduct the UPPSC State/Upper Subordinate Services mains examination from September 22 to 26, 2020, at various centres spread across Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad districts.

The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e, from 9:30 am to 12:30 noon, and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPPSC State/Upper Subordinate Services mains examination schedule:

Hindustantimes

How to check UPPSC State/Upper Subordinate Services mains examination schedule:

1. Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NOTICE REGARDING COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) (M) EXAM-2019”

3. The examination schedule in pdf format will appear on the display screen

4. Download the schedule and take its print out.

