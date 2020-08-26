e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPPSC RO, ARO exams postponed, check new date here

UPPSC RO, ARO exams postponed, check new date here

UPPSC has postponed the examination for review officer (RO), assistant review officer (ARO) 2016 recruitment. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on September 13. It will now be held on September 20.

education Updated: Aug 26, 2020 13:03 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPSC RO, ARO exams postponed
UPPSC RO, ARO exams postponed(Hindustan Times)
         

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the examination for review officer (RO), assistant review officer (ARO) 2016 recruitment. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on September 13. It will now be held on September 20.

Moreover, the commission has allowed the candidates to chose the district of exam centre, closer to their city. The UPPSC RO, ARO exam will be held across 17 districts of UP. Candidates will be allowed to chose three preferred districts of exam centre. The 17 districts include Agra, Ayodhaya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Muradabad, Prayagraj, Raebareli and Varanasi.

Candidates can visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in to select the district preference. The last date to chose district preference is August 27.

UPPSC RO, ARO prelims exam will comprise of two papers namely, General Studies and General Hindi. The duration of exam will be two hours. The exam will be of 200 marks.

Check official notice here

Click here to chose district preference.

tags
top news
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Interest on loans in moratorium: SC seeks Centre’s stand
Interest on loans in moratorium: SC seeks Centre’s stand
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Postpone or find an alternative way to conduct JEE, NEET exams: Manish Sisodia
Postpone or find an alternative way to conduct JEE, NEET exams: Manish Sisodia
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Melania Trump made harsh comments about Ivanka, US President, claims book
Congress likely to elect new president in January
Congress likely to elect new president in January
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In