Home / Education / UPSC chairman Pradeep Kumar Joshi to have tenure till April 4, 2022

UPSC chairman Pradeep Kumar Joshi to have tenure till April 4, 2022

On Friday, UPSC’s new chairman Pradeep Kumar Joshi was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Arvind Saxena, the outgoing chairman of the UPSC.

education Updated: Aug 08, 2020 13:26 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Professor Pradeep Kumar Joshi. (upsc.gov.in )
UPSC’s new chairman Pradeep Kumar Joshi will have a tenure till April 4, 2022, officials said on Saturday.

Joshi had joined the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as its member on May 12, 2015.

On Friday, he was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Arvind Saxena, the outgoing chairman of the UPSC.

The commission conducts the civil services examination to select the country’s bureaucrats and diplomats.

The officials said Joshi will have tenure till April 4, 2022 as the chairman of the UPSC.

Prior to joining the UPSC, he was the chairman of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission and the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, according to an official statement.

He also served as the Director of National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) here, it said.

“In his illustrious academic career, Prof Joshi taught more than 28 years at post-graduation level and held many important positions in various policy making, academic and administrative bodies,” the statement said.

A specialist in the field of financial management, Prof Joshi has published and presented research papers in several national and international conferences and seminars, it added.

With his appointment as the chairman, there is a vacancy of a member in the UPSC.

At present, Bhim Sain Bassi, Air Marshal A S Bhonsle (retired), Sujata Mehta, Manoj Soni, Smita Nagaraj, M Sathiyavathy, Bharat Bhushan Vyas, T C A Anant and Rajiv Nayan Choubey are members of the UPSC.

The commission conducts the civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, mains and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), among others.

