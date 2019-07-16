UPSC civil services main exam time table 2019 released at upsc.gov.in

education

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:40 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released time table for UPSC civil services main examination 2019. The UPSC civil services main examination 2019 will be conducted from September 20 to September 29, 2019.

The exam will start on Friday, September 20, with Essay (Paper 1)in the forenoon session (9 am-12 noon. On September 21, General Studies 1 (Paper II) will be conducted in the forenoon session and General Studies 2 (Paper III) will be conducted in the afternoon session (2 pm to 5 pm).

On September 22, General Studies 3 (Paper IV) will be conducted in the forenoon session and General Studies 4 (Paper V) will be conducted in the afternoon session (2 pm to 5 pm).

On September 28, Indian Language (Paper A) will be held in forenoon session and English (Paper B) will be held in the afternoon session.

The UPSC civil services main written exam will end on September 29, with Optional Paper 1 (Paper VI) in the forenoon session and Optional Paper 2 (Paper VII) in the after noon session.

The UPSC on Monday released the roll number wise names of candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary examination 2019. The commission had declared the results of Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2019 on its official website on June 2.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 15:33 IST