Home / Education / UPSC civil services marks of candidates to be disclosed on this date

UPSC civil services marks of candidates to be disclosed on this date

The marksheet was expected to be released today, August 19. UPSC had declared the final results of CSE 2019 on August 4 in which a total of 829 candidates have been recommended. However, the release of marksheet is delayed.

education Updated: Aug 19, 2020 15:15 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Union Public Services Commission building, New Delhi
The Union Public Services Commission building, New Delhi
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will disclose the marks of the candidates of Civil Services Examination 2019 on September 7. The commission announced the date through an official statement that is flashing on the homepage of its official website at upsc.gov.in.

The marksheet was expected to be released today, August 19. UPSC had declared the final results of CSE 2019 on August 4 in which a total of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. The official notice dated August 4 read, “Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of Result.” However, the release of marksheet is delayed.

This year, Pradeep Singh of Haryana has bagged All India Rank - 1 followed by Jatin Kishore (AIR-2) and Pratibha Verma (AIR-3).

The UPSC will conduct Civil Services preliminary Exam 2020 on October 4. Moreover, the commission has also announced the dates for 2021 examination. According to the annual calendar of 2021, the notification for CSE 2021 exam will be out on February 10 and the preliminary test will be held on June 27, 2021. The CSE main exam 2021 will be held on September 17, 2021.

