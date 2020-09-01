e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC civil services prelims 2020 admit card out, check Covid related important instructions

UPSC civil services prelims 2020 admit card out, check Covid related important instructions

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the admit card for civil services prelims exam 2020 on its official website at upsc.gov.in. Read important instructions related to Covid-19 here.

education Updated: Sep 01, 2020 11:56 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates following social distancing norm at exam centres
Candidates following social distancing norm at exam centres(PTI)
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the admit card for civil services prelims exam 2020 on its official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can login using either their registration ID or their roll number to download their e-admit card. UPSC will conduct the prelims exam on October 4.

Candidates should download and check their admit card. Any discrepancy in the admit card should be brought to the notice of UPSC immediately. The E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2020.

Important Instructions for candidates appearing in Civil services prelims 2020:

1. Candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitizer (small size) in transparent bottle.

2. Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the venue. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the examination functionaries.

3. Entry into the examination venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the schedule commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:20am for the forenoon session and 02:20pm for the afternoon session. No candidate shall be allowed into the examination venue after closure of the entry.

4. Candidates, who have opted for their own scribe, may note that their own scribe will be allowed for the examination only with a separate e-Admit Card for such scribe. The e-Admit Cards for the own scribes will be issued separately.

5. Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the examination halls/rooms as well as in the premises of the venue.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2020: Here direct link to download hall ticket.

tags
top news
Allahabad HC orders release of Kafeel Khan, sets aside detention under NSA
Allahabad HC orders release of Kafeel Khan, sets aside detention under NSA
Supreme Court grants 10 years time for telecom companies to clear AGR dues
Supreme Court grants 10 years time for telecom companies to clear AGR dues
India’s economy was facing worst-ever deceleration before Covid-19 hit
India’s economy was facing worst-ever deceleration before Covid-19 hit
Amid apprehensions and strict protocols, JEE (Main) kicks off today
Amid apprehensions and strict protocols, JEE (Main) kicks off today
Pranab Mukherjee to be cremated in Delhi today
Pranab Mukherjee to be cremated in Delhi today
‘Border not demarcated, there will be problems’: Chinese minister on LAC row
‘Border not demarcated, there will be problems’: Chinese minister on LAC row
Unlock 4 begins: A look at everything that has changed from Sept 1
Unlock 4 begins: A look at everything that has changed from Sept 1
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In