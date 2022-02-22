Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / UPSC civil services prelims 2022 registration ends at 6pm today, link to apply
education

UPSC civil services prelims 2022 registration ends at 6pm today, link to apply

UPSC CSE prelims 2022 registration ends soon: The applications process for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service (Prelims) Examination 2022 closes on Tuesday, February 22 at 6pm.
UPSC CSE prelims 2022 registration ends at 6pm today: Interested Candidates can visit the UPSC official website at upsconline.nic.in and apply for the UPSC civil services examination.(upsc.gov.in)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 02:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

UPSC CSE prelims 2022 registration ends soon: UPSC CSE prelims 2022 registration: The applications process for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service (Prelims) Examination 2022 closes on Tuesday, February 22 at 6pm. Interested Candidates can visit the UPSC official website at upsconline.nic.in and apply for the UPSC civil services examination.

The UPSC Civil Service (Preliminary) Exam 2022 will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Candidates should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centres except Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. Allotment of Centres will be on the 'first-apply-first allot' basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. 

Steps to apply UPSC (Civil Services) preliminary exam 2022

Visit the UPSC website at &lt;strong&gt;https://www.upsconline.nic.in/&lt;/strong&gt;

• Click on link -‘Online Application for Various Examinations of UPSC’

* A new page will Open

* Click on ‘Part-I Registration’ against Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination 2022

* Read all Instructions Carefully

* Click on ‘Yes/Yes’

RELATED STORIES

* Enter Details and Click on ‘Continue/Proceed’

* The page will be redirected to Payment Gateways

* Pay the application fees and Click on ‘Continue/Proceed’

* Upload your Photograph, Signature, and Photo Identity Card

* Click on ‘Continue/Proceed’

* Select the Centre and Submit

* Your Application has been successfully submitted

* Download and take a print out for future reference

Note: Candidates should regularly visit the official UPSC website at https://www.upsc.gov.in/ for latest updates about the exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc application process civil services (preliminary) examination
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP