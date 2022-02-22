UPSC civil services prelims 2022 registration ends at 6pm today, link to apply

UPSC CSE prelims 2022 registration ends soon: UPSC CSE prelims 2022 registration: The applications process for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service (Prelims) Examination 2022 closes on Tuesday, February 22 at 6pm. Interested Candidates can visit the UPSC official website at upsconline.nic.in and apply for the UPSC civil services examination.

The UPSC Civil Service (Preliminary) Exam 2022 will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Candidates should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centres except Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. Allotment of Centres will be on the 'first-apply-first allot' basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen.

Steps to apply UPSC (Civil Services) preliminary exam 2022

Visit the UPSC website at <strong>https://www.upsconline.nic.in/</strong>

• Click on link -‘Online Application for Various Examinations of UPSC’

* A new page will Open

* Click on ‘Part-I Registration’ against Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination 2022

* Read all Instructions Carefully

* Click on ‘Yes/Yes’

* Enter Details and Click on ‘Continue/Proceed’

* The page will be redirected to Payment Gateways

* Pay the application fees and Click on ‘Continue/Proceed’

* Upload your Photograph, Signature, and Photo Identity Card

* Click on ‘Continue/Proceed’

* Select the Centre and Submit

* Your Application has been successfully submitted

* Download and take a print out for future reference

Note: Candidates should regularly visit the official UPSC website at https://www.upsc.gov.in/ for latest updates about the exam.