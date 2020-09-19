UPSC combined medical services exam 2020 timetable released, check here

education

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 10:48 IST

UPSC CMS 2020 Timetable: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for Combined Medical Services examination 2020, on its official website. The exam will be conducted on October 22 in multiple shifts. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download the timetable from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

22nd October, 2020

Paper – I (Code No. 1) --- General Medicine and Paediatrics --- 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM

Paper – II (Code No. 2) -- (a)Surgery (b)Gynaecology& Obstetrics (c) Preventive & Social Medicine --- 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM

UPSC will conduct the combined medical services exam to fill 559 vacancies for the posts of Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

UPSC CMS 2020: Exam Pattern:

UPSC CMS exam 2020 will be conducted in computer-based- test mode. The paper will carry a total of 500 marks divided in two parts. Paper 1 will have questions on General Medicine and Paediatrics carrying a total of 250 marks. Paper 2 will have questions on Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Preventive & Social Medicine. The test will be followed by an interview carrying 100 marks.