UPSC ESE admit card 2020 released at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 18:43 IST

UPSC ESE admit card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the e-admit card for the engineering services (main) examination 2020 on its official website. The commission has also released the examination schedule for UPSC ESE 2020.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at upsc.gov.in on or before October 18, 2020.

According to the schedule, the UPSC ESE 2020 exam will be conducted on October 18, 2020. The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e from 9 am to 12 noon and in the afternoon from 2 to 5 pm.

Direct link to download UPSC ESE admit card 2020.

How to download UPSC ESE admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “e-admit card for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020’

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to download the admit card

Read the instructions and proceed

Select any of the given option between roll number and registration

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSC ESE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.