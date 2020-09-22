e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC ESE admit card 2020 released at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

UPSC ESE admit card 2020 released at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

UPSC ESE admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at upsc.gov.in on or before October 18, 2020.

education Updated: Sep 22, 2020 18:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC ESE admit card 2020.
UPSC ESE admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

UPSC ESE admit card 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the e-admit card for the engineering services (main) examination 2020 on its official website. The commission has also released the examination schedule for UPSC ESE 2020.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at upsc.gov.in on or before October 18, 2020.

According to the schedule, the UPSC ESE 2020 exam will be conducted on October 18, 2020. The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e from 9 am to 12 noon and in the afternoon from 2 to 5 pm.

Direct link to download UPSC ESE admit card 2020.

How to download UPSC ESE admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “e-admit card for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020’

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to download the admit card

Read the instructions and proceed

Select any of the given option between roll number and registration

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSC ESE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
RR vs CSK Live: CSK win toss, opt to bowl against RR at Sharjah
RR vs CSK Live: CSK win toss, opt to bowl against RR at Sharjah
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
‘New Parliament building to cost around Rs 970 crore’: Centre in Lok Sabha
‘New Parliament building to cost around Rs 970 crore’: Centre in Lok Sabha
As Oppn boycotts Parliament over farm bills, LS Speaker calls them for meeting
As Oppn boycotts Parliament over farm bills, LS Speaker calls them for meeting
‘Crying’ PLA troops on way to India border causes China-Taiwan media war
‘Crying’ PLA troops on way to India border causes China-Taiwan media war
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In