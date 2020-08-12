e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC IES 2020 registration begins at upsc.gov.in, apply till September 1

UPSC IES 2020 registration begins at upsc.gov.in, apply till September 1

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC IES 2020 examination online at upsc.gov.in on or before September 1, 2020, until 6 pm.

education Updated: Aug 12, 2020 13:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC IES 2020 registration.
UPSC IES 2020 registration.(Screengrab)
         

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday invited the online applications for the UPSC Indian Economic Services (IES) 2020 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC IES 2020 examination online at upsc.gov.in on or before September 1, 2020, until 6 pm. However, online applications can be withdrawn from September 8 to 14, 2020.

The commission will be conducting a combined competitive examination for recruitment to the Junior Time Scale of the Services from October 16, 2020.

The approximate number of vacancies to be filled through the Indian Economic Service Examination, 2020 is 15.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an online registration fee of Rs 200. For female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates, the payment of application fee is exempted.

A candidate for the Indian Economic Service must have obtained a Postgraduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/ Econometrics from a recognized University.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
Eyewitness reveals 60,000-strong mob gathered, pelted stones at cops
Eyewitness reveals 60,000-strong mob gathered, pelted stones at cops
Pranab Mukherjee still critical but haemodynamically stable: Hospital
Pranab Mukherjee still critical but haemodynamically stable: Hospital
‘Modi hai toh Mumkin hai’, tweets Rahul Gandhi. It is a jibe
‘Modi hai toh Mumkin hai’, tweets Rahul Gandhi. It is a jibe
Covid-19 vaccine update: All about Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ and its availability
Covid-19 vaccine update: All about Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ and its availability
Delhi Police advises invitees not to attend I-Day event if they have Covid symptoms
Delhi Police advises invitees not to attend I-Day event if they have Covid symptoms
LIVE: Himachal’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 3,536; death toll at 16
LIVE: Himachal’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 3,536; death toll at 16
Will look into it: Sanjay Raut says over apology demanded by Sushant’s family
Will look into it: Sanjay Raut says over apology demanded by Sushant’s family
‘I’m surprised’: Donald Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris for Vice President
‘I’m surprised’: Donald Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris for Vice President
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In