UPSC Lateral Entry: 6077 applications received for 10 posts

An advertisement for lateral recruitment to 10 posts of Joint Secretary, in the government of India, received 6077 applications, union minister of state Jitendra Singh said here on Thursday.

education Updated: Feb 06, 2020 15:16 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Responding with a written reply to a question on the issue in the Rajya Sabha, the minister informed that after scrutiny, 65 candidates were short-listed and called for interview by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). A total of 64 candidates were interviewed, of which nine candidates were recommended for appointment to Joint Secretary level posts on contract basis under Lateral Recruitment.

Eight people finally accepted the offer of appointment by the time the entire process concluded.

“The recruitment process for selection of a candidate to Joint Secretary level post in the Department of Revenue became infructuous. Thereafter, upon acceptance of the terms and conditions of appointment, eight out of the nine candidates recommended by UPSC have been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Ministries/Department of Civil Aviation, Commerce, Economic Affairs, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Financial Services, New and Renewable Energy, Road Transport and Highways and Shipping. One candidate has not accepted the offer of appointment.” informed the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances &amp; Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.

