UPSC prelims qualifiers to get free coaching, hostel, food, library in Rajasthan

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:20 IST

Students qualifying the preliminary round of the Union Public Service Commission exam can now get free hostel, food, study material, coaching and library facilities as per a recent circular issued by the Rajasthan institute of cooperative education and management (RICEM). RICEM is a training institution promoted by the government of Rajasthan with a view to develop human resources in cooperative, public and private sectors.

As per the circular, the ‘Medhavi Sehkaari Sehyog Yojana’ is meant to benefit meritorious students who qualify UPSC prelims, but do not have favourable financial and family conditions.

A seven day window will be provided to students who have qualified the prelims to apply online and offline for procuring free hostel, food, study material, coaching and library facility provided by RICEM. Priority will be given to students hailing from below poverty line (BPL) families, specially abled, orphans, reserved categories and candidates who have given interviews before the UPSC or Rajasthan Public service commission (RPSC).

The procedure for application will go on for seven days and the scrutiny will be carried out in another two days said the circular. The application can be done offline at the RICEM office and online by sending the application along with all the documents at jaipurricem@gmail.com . Applicants can also avail further information at www.ricem.org.

The last date for application is July 27. Apart from personal details, the applicant is required to state any special reason as to why he should he/she be eligible for the freebies. The required documents to be enclosed for application include, documents of academic exams, bonafied, residence identity (AADHAR) and ITR (income tax returns) of parents along with the application.

