UPSC prelims result 2019: Almost 50% of Jamia RCA’s students clear exam

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:44 IST

Around 50% of the students from Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) cleared UPSC prelims this year. Out of about 200 students who took the prelim examination this year, 102 cleared as per the results declared by UPSC.

These students will now appear for Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019 scheduled to begin from September 20. RCA also imparts free residential coaching for Mains Exams and prepares them for the personality test.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2019 on July 12. The examination was held on June 2.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.

