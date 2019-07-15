UPSC prelims result 2019: Names of qualified candidates released

education

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:51 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released roll number wise names of candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary examination 2019. The commission had declared the results of Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2019 on its official website on June 2.

This year 11,845 candidates have cleared UPSC civil services prelims examination. Candidates can check the roll number wise name of qualified candidates in the civil services prelims 2019 examination here, or at the bottom of the story.

Candidates who have passed the preliminary examhave qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination. They will have to apply online again in a new form (Detailed Application Form ) provided to them. They should fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) online and submit the same online.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 12:51 IST