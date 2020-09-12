UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for 204 vacancies for asst professor and other posts

education

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:46 IST

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment against 204 vacancies for various posts. The posts include specialist grade III assistant professor for various disciplines, live stock officer and assistant engineer.

The online application is going on and the last date to apply is October 1, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in.

Details of Vacancy: Eligibility criteria

Livestock Officer -- 3 vacancies

A Bachelor’s degree in the Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry with three years’ experience in the Cattle and Livestock Development or Animal Health or Poultry or Meat and Meat Products.

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology) - 63 vacancies

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Epidemiology) -- 1 vacancy

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Surgery) - 54 vacancies

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Microbiology or Bacteriology) -- 15 vacancies

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Nephrology) -- 12 vacancies

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pathology) -- 17 vacancies

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Nephrology) -- 3 vacancies

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Pharmacology) -- 11 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for all posts of assistant professor: A recognized MBBS degree qualification with at least three years’ teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first Post Graduate degree

Assistant Director Census Operations (Technical) -- 25 vacancies

Master’s Degree in Statistics or Operation Research or Mathematics (with Statistics) or Economics (with Statistics) or Commerce (with Statistics) or Anthropology (with Statistics) or Sociology (with Statistics) or Demography (with Statistics) of a recognized University.

Three years’ experience in collection, compilation, tabulation and analysis of Statistical data

Assistant Engineer --1 vacancy

Bachelor’s Degree in Drilling or Mining or Mechanical or Civil or Electrical Engineering or Petroleum Technology from a recognized University with one year’s experience in repair and maintenance of Automobile machines and equipments: OR One year’s experience in operation and maintenance of drilling rigs.

Check official notification

Direct link to apply online