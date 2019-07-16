UPSC topper of Maharashtra Trupti shares 6 habits every aspirant should have, tips to crack exam

education

If you fail an exam do not give in to defeat, instead, start from the beginning and study harder this time around. You will achieve success,” said, Trupti Dhodmise Navatre, who stood first in the state in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2018 exams and ranked 16th in the country.

Navatre was addressing a press conference at Patrakar Bawan in Navi peth on Monday.

She said, “I credit my family for my success in the UPSC exams, I would not have been able to do this without them. The first time I attempted the UPSC exam, I missed the rank by four marks. In my second attempt, I was not even able to clear the preliminary examination. My husband, parents and in-laws were there for me throughout, and with their support, I started preparations for my third attempt. This time success paved the way for me. I never joined any classes and although I have a government job, I was easily able to manage work, family and studies due to effective time management.”

Navatre completed her schooling from Sadhana school in Hadapsar, then she studied at production engineering at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP).

She proceeded to work at Larsen and Toubo (L&T) for a few years. At this time in 2014, she started preparations for competitive exams and cleared MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) exam and got the post of class 1 officer in Pune.

Six habits to pick up from this UPSC exam star

Read newspapers every morning

Watch videos on YouTube uploaded by UPSC toppers

Have a concrete study schedule

Persistence is key

Learn from your failures; analyse your mistakes

Take care of your health

