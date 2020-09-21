e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSEE answer key 2020 released at upsee.nic.in, here’s how to check

UPSEE answer key 2020 released at upsee.nic.in, here’s how to check

Candidates who have appeared in the UPSEE exam can check the answer key online at upsee.nic.in.

education Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSEE answer key 2020.
UPSEE answer key 2020.(HT file )
         

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has released the answer key of the UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the UPSEE exam can check the answer key online at upsee.nic.in.

UPSEE 2020 exam was conducted on September 20, 2020, at various centres.

Candidates can raise objections by providing appropriate representations against the UPSEE answer key until September 25, 2020.

The results of UPSEE will be declared by October 20, and the counselling will begin after October 25.

Direct link to check UPSEE answer key 2020

How to check UPSEE answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the paper

The UPSEE answer key of the selected paper will appear on the display screen

Download the UPSEE answer key and take its print out for future reference.

top news
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
India, China to hold sixth round of military talks today; IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh
India, China to hold sixth round of military talks today; IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh
Final analysis of second round of national Covid-19 sero survey underway: ICMR
Final analysis of second round of national Covid-19 sero survey underway: ICMR
4 coronavirus vaccines in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial: Harsh Vardhan
4 coronavirus vaccines in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial: Harsh Vardhan
Emmy 2020 Awards Live: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
Emmy 2020 Awards Live: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
Taj Mahal re-opens for public after six months, visitors to be divided into two slots 
Taj Mahal re-opens for public after six months, visitors to be divided into two slots 
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In