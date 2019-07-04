UPSEE counselling 2019: First allotment list out at upsee.nic.in

UPSEE 2019 allotment list was released on Thursday. The first allotment list for admission through Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2019 has been released on the official website of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination at upsee.nic.in.

UPSEE 2019 : How to check UPSEE the seat allotment first round result:

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination at upsee.nic.in

Click on ‘seat allotment result for 1st round’

Key in your roll number and password on the login page that opens.

Enter the security pin as given below and sign in

Check the allotment position

Those qualified will get admission to first year in B Tech, B Arch, B Pharma, management and several other courses. The examination was held on April 21.

Conducted by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, in UPSEE exam 2019, 89.50% candidates were declared successful. A total of 1,66,264 candidates registered to appear in the exam, 1,50,145 candidates appeared, out of which 1,34,377 candidates were declared to be successful.

Among those successful candidates, 37,612 (27.990%) were women and 96,762 (72.008%) men and 3 were transgender. Of the successful candidates, 67,634 (50.33%) candidates were from general category, 49,207 (36.62%) were OBC, 17,040 (12.68%) Scheduled Castes 496 (0.37%) were Scheduled Tribes.

The examination was held in 138 centres in 21 cities including 10 cities outside Uttar Pradesh. These cities were: Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi, Roorkee and Bengaluru. In UP, the exam was held in Lucknow, Agra, Pratapgarh, Bareilly, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Sultanpur, Meerut, Kanpur, Jhansi and Varanasi.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 18:28 IST