UPSSSC Forest, Wildlife Guard Recruitment 2019: Apply for 655 vacancies before August 8
UPSSSC Forest Guard Wildlife Guard Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for recruitment for the post of Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard on its official website.education Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:07 IST
UPSSSC Forest Guard Wildlife Guard Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for recruitment for the post of Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. There are a total of 655 vacancies.
The application process has started from July 18 and will end on August 8, 2019. Interested candidates are advised to apply soon.
UPSSSC Recruitment: Details of vacancy
Forest Guard- 596
Wildlife Guard- 59
Total - 655 Posts
Eligibility:
Applicant should be 12th pass from government recognized institute
Should be having a minimum of two years’ experience in regional army
Should have a ‘B’ certificate of NCC
Should have a certificate of computer application course issued by government recognized institute
Important Dates:
Starting Date for Submission of Online Application – 18 July 2019
Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 08 August 2019
Last Date for Online Correction in application- 16 August 2019
Age Limit:
18 to 40 Years
Mode of Selection:
Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test followed by a physical test and medical test.
First Published: Jul 30, 2019 18:07 IST