UPSSSC Forest, Wildlife Guard Recruitment 2019: Apply for 655 vacancies before August 8

education

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:07 IST

UPSSSC Forest Guard Wildlife Guard Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for recruitment for the post of Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. There are a total of 655 vacancies.

The application process has started from July 18 and will end on August 8, 2019. Interested candidates are advised to apply soon.

UPSSSC Recruitment: Details of vacancy

Forest Guard- 596

Wildlife Guard- 59

Total - 655 Posts

Eligibility:

Applicant should be 12th pass from government recognized institute

Should be having a minimum of two years’ experience in regional army

Should have a ‘B’ certificate of NCC

Should have a certificate of computer application course issued by government recognized institute

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application – 18 July 2019

Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 08 August 2019

Last Date for Online Correction in application- 16 August 2019

Age Limit:

18 to 40 Years

Mode of Selection:

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test followed by a physical test and medical test.

Click here to apply online

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 18:07 IST