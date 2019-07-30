e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019

UPSSSC Forest, Wildlife Guard Recruitment 2019: Apply for 655 vacancies before August 8

UPSSSC Forest Guard Wildlife Guard Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for recruitment for the post of Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard on its official website.

education Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:07 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for recruitment for the post of Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard.
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for recruitment for the post of Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard.(Shutterstock)

UPSSSC Forest Guard Wildlife Guard Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for recruitment for the post of Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard on its official website at upsssc.gov.in. There are a total of 655 vacancies.

The application process has started from July 18 and will end on August 8, 2019. Interested candidates are advised to apply soon.

UPSSSC Recruitment: Details of vacancy

Forest Guard- 596

Wildlife Guard- 59

Total - 655 Posts

Eligibility:

Applicant should be 12th pass from government recognized institute

Should be having a minimum of two years’ experience in regional army

Should have a ‘B’ certificate of NCC

Should have a certificate of computer application course issued by government recognized institute

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application – 18 July 2019

Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 08 August 2019

Last Date for Online Correction in application- 16 August 2019

Age Limit:

18 to 40 Years

Mode of Selection:

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test followed by a physical test and medical test.

Click here to apply online

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 18:07 IST

tags
more from education
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG SiddharthaParliament LiveTriple Talaq BillUnnao Rape SurvivorIndia vs West IndiesMuthulakshmi Reddi Google Doodle
    don't miss