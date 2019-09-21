UPSSSC Recruitment: How to apply for 904 posts of ASO and ARSO at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online applications for the 904 posts of assistant statistical officer and assistant research officers (statistics) in different departments of UP government. Follow these steps to apply.education Updated: Sep 21, 2019 17:19 IST
UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has advertised for 904 posts of assistant statistical officer (ASO) and assistant research statistical officers (ARSO). The online application has been started and the last date to apply is October 9.
There are a total of 623 vacancies for ASO while the other 281 vacancies are there for ARO (Statistics).
Applicants who are between 21 and 40 years of age can apply for the posts. Candidates who possess PG Degree in Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, Commerce,Statistics, Economics or Statistics can apply.
How to apply online:
Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in
Under the ‘Live Advertisement’ section, click on the link given for the recruitment advertisement
Click on ‘View Advertisement’ if you want to read the advertisement for eligibility criteria, details of vacancy, age limit, and the recruitment process.
OR Click on the ‘Apply online’ tab to proceed for applying
At the bottom of the table, click on ‘Candidate Registration’ tab
A form will appear
Provide all the details asked in the form and submit
Pay the application fee and proceed to upload your image and signature.
Application fee:
For GEN/ OBC: Rs. 185/-
For SC/ ST Candidates: Rs. 95/-
For PH Candidates: Rs. 25/-
Payment Mode: Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect)
Check official notification here
First Published: Sep 21, 2019 17:19 IST