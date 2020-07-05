Uttarakhand education dept to soon start 250 vocational courses in 200 schools

education

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 16:54 IST

Uttarakhand education department will soon be starting 250 vocational courses in 200 government schools for students from class 9-12 across the state.

The initiative aims to give students an option apart from academics, with the subjects being selected based on interests shown by students.

Mukul Kumar Sati, additional state project director for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan said that 250 vocational courses in 200 government schools across the state, in subjects like beauty and wellness, plumbing, tourism.

“We finally have the courses approved from the state board and the courses will start soon from the next academic session. The course structure is ready and these will be taught as laboratory classes in the schools. We have put out e-tenders selecting industry experts who would be teaching the students,” said Sati.

Students will be taught a total of eight subjects which include, beauty and wellness, plumbing, tourism, agriculture, information technology, basics of automobile engineering, electronics and hardware and retail.

“Students from different districts demanded different subjects. The course for beauty and wellness was demanded by students from a lot of girls’ schools. Similarly, students from schools in Udham Singh Nagar district wanted a special course on agriculture. Some students wanted to learn the basics of automobile engineering or electronics. The main focus of these vocational courses is to teach students skills that can be turned into career options also, if the students opt for after class 12,” said Sati.

Last August, the state education department in a pilot project started technical and non-technical courses from class 9 in six schools across the state to ensure skill development of the students.

Seema Jaunsari, director, Academic, Research and Training, education department had then said, “We have started around three-four courses in the six selected schools where training is being given to students with the help of NGOs. Our aim is to help students learn other skills apart from textual education to help them find a job.” These courses include plumbing, electrical work, beautician work, gardening among others.

“Most of our students come from economically weaker sections or lower-income groups. Such students tend to drop out by the time they reach class 9 as they are forced to take up odd daily wage jobs or other menial work to support their family. We want such students to learn these additional skills so that they can find work and earn well,” added Jaunsari.