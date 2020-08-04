Uttarakhand’s Shubham Bansal cracks IAS in third attempt, secures AIR 43

education

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:37 IST

Uttarakhand’s Shubham Bansal from Nainital district cleared the main interview of civil services examination 2019 to secure All India Rank 43 on Tuesday.

An elated Bansal, said that he cleared the examination in his third attempt. The 25-year-old boy currently works with a bank in Kanpur, but hails from Ramnagar in Nainital district.

“I first appeared for the exam in 2017 when I could not clear the interview. In 2018, it came as a shock and I was a little demoralised when I could not even clear the prelims. But this time, I did not expect to clear, and securing AIR 43 is indeed a great surprise,” said Bansal.

Bansal did his schooling from the state itself but went to Delhi for higher education. He studied mechanical engineering from Delhi Technical University and graduated in 2017.

“It has been my dream to be an IAS officer since school days. Through all these years in college and then working, I did try other things too, but it was always my dream to crack the civil services. My dream has finally come true today,” added Bansal.

His father works as a businessman in Ramnagar and his mother is a home-maker. He also has an elder sister who lives in Bengaluru. He said that his mother and sister were his constant support through his journey of clearing the exam in the past three years.