Uttarakhand UBTER Polytechnic result 2019 released at ubter.in

Uttarakhand UBTER Polytechnic result 2019 released at ubter.in

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ubter.in.

education Updated: Feb 19, 2020 16:58 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttarakhand UBTER Polytechnic result 2019. (Screengrab)
         

Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education, Roorkee (UBTER) has release the Uttarakhand Polytechnic odd semester exam results on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ubter.in.

Candidates can click here to check the Uttarakhand Polytechnic odd semester exam results.

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the ‘Students Portal’ link

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and login

5.The result will appear on the display screen

6.Download the result and take its print out for future use.

