VHSE SAY Result 2019 declared at keralaresults.nic.in, here’s how to check

Government of Kerala on Thursday announced the Vocational Higher Secondary (plus two) SAY (Save A Year) exam 2019 results.’

Steps to check Kerala VHSE SAY Exam Result 2019:

1) Go to the official website for Kerala examination results keralaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link for ‘VHSE SAY EXAM RESULTS - 2019’ on the top of the page

3) Key in your roll number and date of birth on the login page that opens

4) Click on Submit

5) Result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check Kerala VHSE SAY Result 2019.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 18:02 IST