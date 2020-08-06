e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / VITEE Result 2020 for BTech programme released, here’s the direct link to check your rank

VITEE Result 2020 for BTech programme released, here’s the direct link to check your rank

VITEE Results 2020: Vellore Institute of Technology engineering entrance results 2020 for B.Tech programme has been declared at vit.ac.in. Here’s how to check your rank.

education Updated: Aug 06, 2020 09:22 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Results 2020 out
Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Results 2020 out
         

VITEE Results 2020: Vellore Institute of Technology engineering entrance results 2020 for B.Tech programme has been declared at vit.ac.in. Candidates who pass the exam are eligible of admission to VIT campuses across India. The VIT campuses are located at Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal, and Amravati (AP). This year, the entrance exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The selection for admission to BTech programme has been done on the basis of class 12th marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology.

This year, the counselling will be done online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Those who are shortlisted are eligible for online counselling, choice filling of course, campus and category.

Direct link to check VITEE Results 2020

Hindustantimes

How to check VITEEE 2020 results

Visit the VIT Official website at vit.ac.in

Click on the link that reads - B.Tech admissions/VITEEE results on the homepage.

Key in your application number and Date of Birth and submit

Your result / rank will be displayed.

After Logging in

Give your choices of preferred Course / Campus / Category.

Edit your choices before the deadline.

View your registered choices of Course / Campus / Category.

Seat allotment will be based on your rank and your preferred choice.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags
top news
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
RBI governor to announce key policy decision at 12 noon: All you need to know
RBI governor to announce key policy decision at 12 noon: All you need to know
Congress looks to alter perception on Ram Mandir issue
Congress looks to alter perception on Ram Mandir issue
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
‘If he was Kohli everyone would be talking but as it’s Babar, no one is’
‘If he was Kohli everyone would be talking but as it’s Babar, no one is’
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In