‘Wanted to live this dream through my son,’ says UPSC topper Shubham Kumar’s father

Celebrations have been endless at Shubham Kumar's residence in Katihar, Bihar after he topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2020. Shubham Kumar's family members and relatives said they are proud of him after he got the first rank in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020, the result of which was declared on Friday evening. He cleared the coveted exam in his third attempt.

"It is the happiest and proud moment for my family because I always used to dream of this moment to come. I, myself was not able to reach the heights due to financial issues, so I wanted to live this dream through my son. Being a father, I sacrificed many things for my children and finally, today I got the outcome," Devanand Singh, Shubham Kumar's father, told news agency ANI.

Singh said that his civil engineer son, who graduated from IIT Bombay, is working in Pune. "During his childhood, he studied in Bihar only. But he managed to get admission to IIT Mumbai with his hard work in 2014. After completing his civil engineering, he is working in Pune at present. Simultaneously, he prepared for UPSC and appeared for its exam in 2019," he added.

Describing Shubham’s dream, his mother Poonam Singh said that when he was three years old, he started dreaming of becoming an officer. "Today he completed his dream and now I wish he will serve the nation and support poor people of the country," she said.

His uncle, Dr Mani Kumar Singh, said that Shubham has been always been a bright student and believes his nephew will serve the nation to develop wherever he is posted as an IAS officer.

Shubham Kumar told PTI earlier it was his dream to become an Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) officer and serve the underprivileged. The 24-year-old said that the development of villages, creating jobs and alleviating poverty in rural areas of the country would be his focus areas. Shubham was selected in the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) after qualifying for the UPSC civil services exam 2019 in his second attempt.