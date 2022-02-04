WBCS (Executive) prelims 2021 results out, here's qualified candidates' list

WBCS (Executive) prelims 2021 results: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the results of the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Etc. (Preliminary) 2021 on its website. The qualified candidates are eligible to appear for Civil Service (Executive) Etc. Main Examination.

The Commission has released the roll numbers of 3833 candidates who have qualified for the Civil Service (Executive) Etc. Main Examination 2019. Candidates can visit https://wbpsc.gov.in/ and check the list.

How to check Civil Services (Executive) Etc. Exam (Prelims) 2021Results:

• Visit the WBPSC website - https://wbpsc.gov.in/

• Go to ‘What’s New’ on the Homepage

• Click on ‘List of Candidates qualified for the Main Examination of West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Etc. Examination (Preliminary) 202’

• A Roll Number-wise list of qualifying candidates will be displayed

Candidates can download the PDF Results and take a print out for future reference. Candidates are requested to keep checking the WBPSC website for more exam-related updates.