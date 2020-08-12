e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / WBJEE 2020 online counselling registration begins at wbjee.nic.in

WBJEE 2020 online counselling registration begins at wbjee.nic.in

Candidates who have qualified in the West Bengal joint entrance examination can now apply for the e-counseling online at wbjeeb.nic.in on or before October 28, 2020.

education Updated: Aug 12, 2020 13:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WBJEE 2020 online counselling.
WBJEE 2020 online counselling.(Screengrab )
         

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) on Wednesday started online counselling of WBJEE 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified in the West Bengal joint entrance examination can now apply for the e-counselling online at wbjeeb.nic.in on or before August 25, 2020.

On August 7, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) had declared the WBJEE 2020 results.

This year, 73,119 students appeared for the exam out of which 72,298 were ranked. Out of the 72K students who were ranked, 55154 are male and 17144 are female students.

Here’s the direct link to apply for WBJEE online counselling.

Documents required for WBJEE 2020 online counselling registration:

Birth certificate or 10th mark sheet for verification of date of birth.

Class 10th and 12th mark sheet.

Domicile certificate for West Bengal domiciled candidates.

SC/ST/OBC Category certificate

PwD certificate for PwD candidates.

Income certificate for TFW candidates.

How to apply for WBJEE 2020 e-counselling:

1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “WBJEE e-counselling 2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the link for online registration

5. Key in your credentials and log in

6. Fill in all the requisite details and upload all necessary documents

7. Submit

tags
top news
Eyewitness reveals 60,000-strong mob gathered, pelted stones at cops
Eyewitness reveals 60,000-strong mob gathered, pelted stones at cops
‘Friends who had gone away are back, will work together’: Ashok Gehlot
‘Friends who had gone away are back, will work together’: Ashok Gehlot
May God do whatever is best for him: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter
May God do whatever is best for him: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter
Delhi Police advises invitees not to attend I-Day event if they have Covid symptoms
Delhi Police advises invitees not to attend I-Day event if they have Covid symptoms
Battling Covid-19: Countries with highest number of cases and deaths
Battling Covid-19: Countries with highest number of cases and deaths
Coronavirus: Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Coronavirus: Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
LIVE: Arunachal’s Covid-19 tally rises to 2,327; 96 new cases reported
LIVE: Arunachal’s Covid-19 tally rises to 2,327; 96 new cases reported
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru Violence

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In