WBJEE 2025 Result News Live Updates: Website to check West Bengal JEE results when declared

WBJEE 2025 Result News Live Updates: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE 2025 result on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. According to Indian Express the WBJEE result has been delayed due to administrative reasons. The report quoted a board official saying they were ready to publish the result on June 5, but the scenario changed, and the matter has been communicated to the Directorate of Technical Education....Read More

When declared, candidates will be able to check their results by entering their details, such as application number and date of birth.

Along with the result, the board is also expected to share the merit list and cut-off marks.

Earlier, the WBJEEB released candidates' responses and answer keys and invited objections up to May 11on the payment of a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged, through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI.

The entrance test was conducted on April 27, 2025 in two shifts, from 11 am to 1 pm, and from 2 pm to 4 pm

WBJEE Results 2025: How to check scores when announced

1. Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the WBJEE 2025 tab.

3. Click on the result or scorecard download link.

4. Enter your credentials and log in.

5. Check and download the result.