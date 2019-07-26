WBJEEB JENPAUH Result 2019 declared, here’s how to download rank card

education

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 16:30 IST

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Friday declared the results of JENPAUH 2019. The examination was held on June 30.

Candidates who have appeared in the JENPAUH 2019 can download their rank cards containing all relevant ranks and total score from the WBJEEB’s official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEEB JENPAUH exam 2019: Steps to download rank cards

1) Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in

2) Click on the link for JENPAUH in the top nav bar

3) Click on the link to download JENPAUH 2019 rank card on the home page

4) Sign in with your application number and password

5) Check your rank card and download it on your computer

Here is the direct link to go to the login page to download rank card.

Duplicate rank cards cannot be generated after end counselling admissions, so candidates should keep their rank cards safely for future use.

Rank cards will be issued to all the candidates, who appeared in the examination, but all may not be awarded a rank and hence may not be eligible for counselling.

WBJEEB conducts JENPAUH every year to select candidates for courses such as BSc Nursing, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, BSc Operation Theatre Technology, BSc in Physician Assistant, BSc in Perfusion Technology etc.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 16:25 IST