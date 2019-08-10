WBPRB: West Bengal Police Constable final written exam results declared, here’s how to check

education

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the result of the final written exam for the recruitment of Police Constables. Candidates can check their WBPRB written results online on the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates who have cleared the written exam are qualified for interview round. The tentative date for interview is August 26 for which the call letter for which shall be issued on August 14, 2019.

According to an official notice issued by WBPRB, the board will send SMS alert to intimate the date and venue of the interview to the candidate’s registered phone number. But candidates are advised to check the official website for regular updates.

WBPRB had advertised the constable recruitment for 5702 vacancies on March 26, 2018.

How to check WBPRB Police Constable final written exam result:

Visit the WB Police official website at wbprb.gov.in

On the top of the homepage, click on the scrolling link that reads Click for constable result 2018

Select the districts from the drop-down list, key in your application number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen .

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to check WBPRB Constable final result 2019

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 09:00 IST